Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 20,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

