Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

