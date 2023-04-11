First Interstate Bank Purchases 616 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

