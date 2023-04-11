Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

