Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in CVS Health by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

