Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 4,439 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

