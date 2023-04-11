Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $496.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

