Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

