Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

