iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJR opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.