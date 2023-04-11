Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

