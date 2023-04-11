Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

