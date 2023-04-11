International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

