Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

