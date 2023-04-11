Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

