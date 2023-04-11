Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $352,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

