Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $376.25 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.