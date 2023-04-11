Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $574.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

