Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

