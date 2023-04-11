2,880 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

