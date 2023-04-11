Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

