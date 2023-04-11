Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.