Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 635,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 178,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.