1,726 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

