Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

