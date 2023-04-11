Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

