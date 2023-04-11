Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.