Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

