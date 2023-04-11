Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

