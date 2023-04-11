Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $982,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.69.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.