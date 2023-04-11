Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

