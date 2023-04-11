Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

