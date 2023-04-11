VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 369 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.