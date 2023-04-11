Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 445.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

