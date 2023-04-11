Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.