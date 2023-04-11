Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,457,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

