Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,942 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

