Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on META. MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

