Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,825,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

