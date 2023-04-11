Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

