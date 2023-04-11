Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

FNDF opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

