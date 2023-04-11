Americana Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

