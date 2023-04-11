iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

