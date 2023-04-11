Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 48,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

