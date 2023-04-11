Americana Partners LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $252.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
