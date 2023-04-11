Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.57. The company has a market cap of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.