International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

