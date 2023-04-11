Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
QQQ stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.41.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
