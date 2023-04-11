PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

