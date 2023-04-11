Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 202,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

